Memorial held for Sgt Matt Ratana

A memorial service and procession has taken place for police sergeant Matt Ratana who was shot dead inside a police custody facility in London last September.

It was attended by Ratana's widow, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, among others.

Report by Lewisl.

