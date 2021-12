Cressida Dick pays tribute to Sgt Matt Ratana

Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has paid tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed inside a police custody facility in London last September.

She described Mr Ratana as a "great police officer who inspired everyone he met".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn