PM's alleged party 'blatant disregard' for rules, say Labour

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has written a letter to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case calling for an investigation into claims the prime minister hosted a Christmas party last year during lockdown.

She said his actions show "a blatant disregard for the rules" and wants to "clarify whether the law was broken".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn