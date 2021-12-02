US Government Approaches Possible Shutdown

'The Washington Post' reports the United States government is headed for a potential shutdown.

As a crucial fiscal government deadline draws near, Republican officials seized an opportunity to voice their opposition to Biden's proposed vaccine mandates.

Congressional in-fighting threatens to put a wrench in bipartisan cooperation.

According to ABC News, the current agreement on federal spending will expire on December 3 at midnight.

President Biden's proposed vaccine mandate is intended to hold larger private businesses accountable by requiring vaccination and implementing more precise testing.

'The Washington Post' reports that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has ended the lives of over 780,000 Americans.

With news of the first known case of the omicron strain in the United States, Republicans continue to rail against public health measures that intend to curb the spread of COVID-19.

I hope they see the light quickly and not cause a needless Republican government shutdown.

, Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, via The Washington Post.

Many Republicans seem unwilling to negotiate.

Democrats say such obstructions are "totally irresponsible." .

It’s just amazing to me.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died... , Debbie Stabenow, Senator Michigan, via The Washington Post.

