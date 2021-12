Akhilesh backs Mamata Banerjee as leader of anti-BJP front | Oneindia News

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav 'welcomed' Mamata Banerjee saying that she could wipe out the BJP in Uttar Pradesh like she did in West Bengal; Tamil Nadu's Madurai has announced that unvaccinated people would not be allowed to enter public places amid Omicron scare.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#AkhileshYadav #MamataBanerjee #CycloneJawad