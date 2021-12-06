China Responds to Planned US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

On December 6, China threatened, "firm countermeasures" , to a proposed diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games by the United States.

Fox News reports that Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the proposed U.S. boycott of the games would be an , "outright political provocation.".

Without being invited, American politicians keep hyping the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic, which is purely wishful thinking and grandstanding.

, Zhao Lijian, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, via Fox News.

If the U.S. side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures, Zhao Lijian, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, via Fox News.

An announcement is expected this week from President Joe Biden who is currently considering the boycott.

Fox News points out that high-level delegations attending the Olympic games has long been a tradition for the world's leading nations.

The proposed boycott comes amid strained relations with China.

Supporters of the boycott cite Beijing's poor record on human rights, including the treatment of activists, dissidents and minorities.

According to Fox News, Australia is also considering a possible diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, scheduled to begin in February of 2022.

