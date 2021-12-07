Enes Kanter Freedom Calls Out Jeremy Lin for Continuing to Play in China

USA Today reports Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has expressed his discontent with former NBA player Jeremy Lin's choice to play in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Kanter Freedom has been critical of oppressive Communist regimes.

Kanter Freedom called on Lin to "stand with Taiwan.".

Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?

, Enes Kanter Freedom, Center Boston Celtics, via Twitter.

Jeremy Lin was the first United States-born player of Taiwanese or Chinese descent in NBA history.

Lin is best known for his magical run with the New York Knicks in the 2011-12 season.

After failing to make a roster spot with the Golden State Warriors G League affiliate last year, Lin signed with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

For months, I saw others get contracts, chances, opportunities.

, Jeremey Lin, former NBA, via Instagram.

Originally from Turkey, Enes Kanter Freedom officially became a citizen of the United States on Nov.

29.

Kanter Freedom has been known to routinely criticize the president of his native Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The country revoked his passport in 2017.