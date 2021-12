If No 10 party broke rules 'disciplinary action will follow'

The government has said Boris Johnson was "assured no rules were broken" after new claims emerged of Christmas parties held in Downing Street during lockdown last year.

Business minister Paul Scully said if Cabinet Secretary Simon Case's investigation finds that rules were broken, "disciplinary action will clearly follow".

Report by Lewisl.

