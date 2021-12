Port's victims' deaths 'institutional failures' say families

The families of Stephen Port's victims have welcomed the inquest conclusion looking at the handling of the case by the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement read by their lawyer, they said "the deaths of Anthony, Gabriel, Daniel and Jack should be on public record as one of the most widespread institutional failures in modern history".

Report by Lewisl.

