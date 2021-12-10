The Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine: Explained

The Tensions Between , Russia and Ukraine: Explained.

The Tensions Between , Russia and Ukraine: Explained.

Tensions continue to build between the Eastern European nation of Ukraine and Russia.

These tensions expand beyond borders, straining U.S. / Russia relations, .

As well as Russia's relations with other NATO member nations in the surrounding area of the EU.

Ukraine declared its independence from the former USSR in 1991.

The area had been a part of the Russian empire for centuries.

In 2014, former Ukraine President Victor Yanukovych sought to strengthen ties to Moscow... ... by rejecting an agreement of association with the EU.

Yanukovych was ousted, and Russia responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula area of the Ukraine.

Russia also supported an insurgency effort in the eastern part of the Ukraine, .

Allegedly supplying the rebels with weapons and Russian troops.

Allegedly supplying the rebels with weapons and Russian troops.

Since the annexation of Crimea, more than 14,000 people have been killed due to violence in the area.

A 2015 cease-fire agreement brokered by Germany and France quelled the violence, .

But violations of the agreement have spiked in recent months.

Now, a Russian force of about 175,000 troops is expected to be positioned at the Ukraine border.

Now, a Russian force of about 175,000 troops is expected to be positioned at the Ukraine border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin consistently refers to Ukrainians and Russians as "one people.".

U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Putin that the U.S. will make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to invade Ukraine