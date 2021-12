Javid: Omicron makes up 60% of London cases

Around 60 per cent of coronavirus cases in London are made up of the Omicron variant, the health secretary has said.

Sajid Javid said: "We've been very open about how quickly this new variant spreads … we're in this race between the virus and the vaccine.

Report by Buseld.

