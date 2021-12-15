Top 10 News Stories of 2021

Top 10 News Stories, of 2021.

Top 10 News Stories, of 2021.

10, Ellen DeGeneres Falls From Grace.

Reports of a toxic working environment led to the end of her long-running and popular daytime talk show.

9, Backlash Over Dave Chappelle's Transphobic Comments .

Chappelle's Netflix show, 'The Closer,' received backlash for transphobic comments.

8, Kyle Rittenhouse Is Found Not Guilty.

Rittenhouse killed two BLM protestors with his assault-style rifle during skirmishes in Kenosha, WI.

He was acquitted of all charges.

7, The Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy.

Ten people were killed as a result of a crowd surge during the popular music festival.

6, Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over 'Black Widow'.

The suit highlighted the new landscape of the entertainment industry brought about by streaming platforms and the pandemic.

5, Death On the Set of 'Rust'.

Alec Baldwin handled the prop gun that killed the film's cinematographer and injured the director.

4, COVID-19 Variants.

The Delta and new Omicron variants were reminders for the world that the pandemic continues.

3, Britney Spears Is Freed From Conservatorship.

After decades under a conservatorship overseen by her father, the icon was finally set free.

2, Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty.

The Minnesota police officer was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

1, The Jan.

6 Insurrection.

Video and images of thousands of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol stunned the world