Javid: 'Need to establish the facts' over party allegations

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said "you need to establish the facts" over allegations that parties were held among Conservative staff during Covid lockdown.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police said it will make contact with two people who attended a gathering organised by Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn