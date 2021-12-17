Daily Tarot Card Reading : How to identify a good healer? | Oneindia News

A true healer will never make you afraid of your future.

A excellent healer instils hope in your life.

A true healer possesses the qualities of presence, intention, and simplicity.

Unintentionally, a true healer attracts life to themselves.

Even their very presence brings smiles and comfort.

In their presence, humans, plants, and animals thrive.

They can work with or without the use of divinations.

Simplicity and humility are readily apparent.

They are never solely motivated by financial gain.

Aside from being healers, they are genuine.

