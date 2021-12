Large-scale Hogmanay celebrations cancelled in Scotland

Scotland will see large-scale Hogmanay celebrations cancelled and live sports "effectively spectator-free" for three weeks from Boxing Day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new Covid restrictions on public events for the country in an effort to cut down transmission of the Omicron infections.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn