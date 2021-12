Queen teaches us to focus on others, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury says that the Queen is "teaching us to focus on others" through her "personal example" during the pandemic.

Speaking about the monarch's decision to cancel her own Christmas party the Most Rev Justin Welby says she did it simply because "it's the right thing to do".

Report by Czubalam.

