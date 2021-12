The top 10 searches on Google by Indians | Know all | OneIndia News

As the year nears its end, search engine giant Google has released its annual recap of 2021.

This year, the searches were mostly dominated by topics related to Covid-19 and how to register for the vaccine in India.

Topics related to cryptocurrency such as 'How to buy dogecoin in India' and 'How to Invest in Bitcoin' are also on the list.

#GoogleSearches #YearEnder #IndiansOnGoogle