Kyle Seager Is , Retiring From Baseball.
Kyle Seager Is , Retiring From Baseball.
CBS Sports reports all-star third basemen Kyle Seager is retiring from baseball.
Seager, 34, had spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Seattle Mariners.
Seager, 34, had spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Seattle Mariners.
The beloved big-leaguer took to his wife's Twitter account to make the announcement.
Today I'm announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball.
, Kyle Seager former player Seattle Mariners, via Twitter.
Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career.
, Kyle Seager, via Twitter.
It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.
, Kyle Seager, via Twitter.
It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.
, Kyle Seager, via Twitter.
After standing out at UNC-Chapel Hill, Seager was selected in the third round of the 2009 Major League Baseball draft.
After standing out at UNC-Chapel Hill, Seager was selected in the third round of the 2009 Major League Baseball draft.
Seager made his debut with the Mariners in 2011.
A savvy infielder who wielded a slick bat, Seager finishes his career with 1,395 hits and 242 home runs.
A savvy infielder who wielded a slick bat, Seager finishes his career with 1,395 hits and 242 home runs.
In his last year, Seager hit a career-high 35 home runs.
He was scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.
In his last year, Seager hit a career-high 35 home runs.
He was scheduled to become a free agent this offseason