Kyle Seager Is Retiring From Baseball

Kyle Seager Is , Retiring From Baseball.

Kyle Seager Is , Retiring From Baseball.

CBS Sports reports all-star third basemen Kyle Seager is retiring from baseball.

Seager, 34, had spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Seattle Mariners.

Seager, 34, had spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Seattle Mariners.

The beloved big-leaguer took to his wife's Twitter account to make the announcement.

Today I'm announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball.

, Kyle Seager former player Seattle Mariners, via Twitter.

Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career.

, Kyle Seager, via Twitter.

It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.

, Kyle Seager, via Twitter.

It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.

, Kyle Seager, via Twitter.

After standing out at UNC-Chapel Hill, Seager was selected in the third round of the 2009 Major League Baseball draft.

After standing out at UNC-Chapel Hill, Seager was selected in the third round of the 2009 Major League Baseball draft.

Seager made his debut with the Mariners in 2011.

A savvy infielder who wielded a slick bat, Seager finishes his career with 1,395 hits and 242 home runs.

A savvy infielder who wielded a slick bat, Seager finishes his career with 1,395 hits and 242 home runs.

In his last year, Seager hit a career-high 35 home runs.

He was scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

In his last year, Seager hit a career-high 35 home runs.

He was scheduled to become a free agent this offseason