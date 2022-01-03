Covid-19 update: India logs 33,750 new cases and 123 deaths | Omicron tally at 1,700 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 33,750 fresh Covid cases and 123 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has logged 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant.

#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths