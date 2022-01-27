Covid-19 update: India logs 2,86,384 new cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 2,86,384 Covid cases and 573 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 2,86,384 Covid cases and 573 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 2,85,914 Covid cases and 665 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..
There was a marginal improvement in India's Covid-19 tally on Saturday with 3.37 lakh cases being recorded in a..