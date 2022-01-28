Covid-19 cases in India drop 12 percent, 2.51 lakh cases reported on Friday | Oneindia News

India on Friday witnessed a drop of 12 percent in Covid-19 cases and reported 2,51,209 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of the cases in the country to 4,06,22,709.
