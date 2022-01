Covid-19 update: India logs over 2.58 lakh cases, 385 deaths | Oneindia News

India registered 2,58,089 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

The tally rose to 37.38 million.

Deaths rose by 385 logging a toll of 4,86,451, the ministry added.

