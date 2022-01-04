Virginia Giuffre: Settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser released

The Duke of York's lawyers say the 2009 deal should bar his accuser from suing Andrew now, even though he wasn’t a party to the original settlement.
It comes after a legal settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein was made public.
The 12-page document which was unsealed and made public by a New York court on Monday afternoon revealed the terms of a 500,000 US..