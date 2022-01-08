Covid-19 India update: 1.41 lakh cases in a day, 285 deaths | Oneindia News
Covid-19 India update: 1.41 lakh cases in a day, 285 deaths | Oneindia News

India reported 1,41,986 fresh Covid-19 cases and 285 deaths on Saturday.

The Health Ministry said that those eligible for a precautionary shot can simply walk in at vaccination centres.

#Coronavirus #CoronavirusCaseUpdate #OmicronVariant