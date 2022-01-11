CDC Director Confirms 'Over 75%' Of COVID Deaths Were In Those With 'At Least 4 Comorbidities'
CDC Director Confirms 'Over 75%' Of COVID Deaths Were In Those With 'At Least 4 Comorbidities'

Rochelle Walensky: &quot;the overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so these are people who were unwell to begin with.&quot;