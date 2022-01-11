Weird how the stats change.
With Biden president, CDC director finally admits 75% of covid deaths were people with comorbidities
Credit: RumbleDuration: 00:10s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
CDC just said over 75% of covid deaths occurred in people with at least four comorbidities
The CDC director just said over 75% of “covid deaths” occurred in people with at least four comorbidities. Since Biden can’t..
Rumble
Almost Two Years Into The Pandemic: Where Are We Now?
Watch VideoThe world has officially entered 2022, and with that, and we're nearing the two-year mark into the..
Newsy