CDC Director Admits: Over 75% Of COVID Deaths In People With ‘At Least 4 Comorbidities’

On Sunday, Walensky was asked by Fox News anchor Bret Baier how many of the 800k+ covid deaths in America were “with covid” as opposed to “from covid.” He inquired, “Do you know how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID are from COVID or how many are with COVID but they had other comorbidities?

Do you have that breakdown?”