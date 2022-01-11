Novak Djokovic's Australian Open bid in balance amid questions over visa application

With a government decision expected on the tennis star's fate, court documents raise questions over information he provided in his visa application.
With a government decision expected on the tennis star's fate, court documents raise questions over information he provided in his visa application.
Novak Djokovic won his visa court case in his bid to take part in the Australian Open but his anti-vax stance has stuck two fingers..
The Novak Djokovic saga took another twist on Monday, despite a judge ruling in favour of the nine-time Australian Open champion in..