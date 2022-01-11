Spider-Man Children

Spiders In the depths of the forest.

You may just come across a crawling spider crawling.

Spiders can be found all over the world.

From Timbuktu to Uluru.

Intelligent spiders can make silk.

Which they use to spin elaborate spider webs.

Spider webs are a great way to catch a dinner spider.

Blowing gently in the wind, unsuspecting flies get caught in spider webs.

Then the spider wraps the fly or any other prey with silk, and in this way it can eat the prey later.

Some spiders use venom, such as a snake, to paralyze prayer.

But most spiders are harmless to humans.

Did you know?

Spiders are spiders, not insects.

Insects have 6 legs, 3 body parts and antennas.

While spiders have 8 legs and 2 body parts, there are no antennae.

They can have up to 8 eyes too, but they still have very good eyesight.

Dad's long legs have really long legs.

Some spiders are white and shiny.

Spiders can lay 1000 eggs.

That's a lot of babies when they hatch, right?