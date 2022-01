UP Polls 2022: OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini quits BJP before elections | Oneindia News

Before the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP felt another blow as one of the ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government and OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini has resigned from the state cabinet.

Saini, a four-time legislator from Nakud in Saharanpur.

