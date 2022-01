CBN NewsWatch AM: January 18, 2022

Supreme Court to hear case of why Christian flag was not allowed to be flown outside Boston City Hall when hundreds of other flags were given permission to fly on a pole designated for other countries, cultures and causes; Gallup poll shows more Americans identify as Republicans than Democrats in major shift from early in the year; why the GOP appears to be on its way to retaking the House in the midterm elections; Michelle Rotella of Accuweather brings us a look at the major winter storm that h