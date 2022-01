CBN NewsWatch AM: January 12, 2022

Omicron wave may be peaking, and cases could fall rapidly soon; Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warns that inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health; President Biden pushes voting bill in trip to Georgia, but it’s unlikely to pass the Senate; Iran threatening to attack US and imposing sanctions on former Trump administration officials; Anne Graham Lotz asks for prayer for her daughter Rachel-Ruth, who had a heart attack; US being called upon to help Uganda fight