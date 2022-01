CBN NewsWatch AM: January 11, 2022

California preparing to become an abortion sanctuary state if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade; Covid cases stretching many hospitals to capacity with critical staffing shortages- with some even allowing staffers those who’ve tested positive to stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms; President Biden to support changing the Senate filibuster to pass Democratic election bills, although Republicans and some Democrats oppose the change; West Virginians support Senator Joe Manchin’s m