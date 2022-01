Julia Fox & Kanye 'Ye' West Coordinate Outfits At Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox and Kanye West are taking Paris Fashion week by storm!

The couple coordinated their fashion once again, this time in head-to-toe black leather outfits for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture 2022 show on Monday.

The pair was seen sitting first row at the show and later posed outside of the venue for photographers.

Their outing comes one day after they made their red-carpet debut in matching denim outfits at the Kenzo show on Sunday.