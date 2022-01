Xikar Volta Cigar Lighter Review

This very heavy, chunky, solid metal lighter is more a mechanical device than a lighter.

It's beefy, cold to the touch and feels in the hand like it belongs in a machine shop.

Very simple in design and function it simply makes fire.

The top bezel twists and locks open to reveal quad jets.

A big solid metal side button ignites while a ratcheting bottom bezel controls the flame intensity.

A large fuel window adorns the side and that's all she wrote.