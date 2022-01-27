Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Expelled Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP |Oneindia News

Days ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the Congress party expelled its state chief Kishore Upadhyay, who has now joined the BJP.

Upadhyay was expelled for 6 years for indulging in anti-party activities.

