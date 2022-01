The Don Smith Show 1-29-22

We are now exclusively on Rumble.

This week YouTube selected The Don Smith Show as the next show to silence, pulling episodes featuring Lee Greenwood, and another with Kash Patel.

So on the show today we'll give you all the details.

We also have Rich Baris & Peter Huessy live.

Please share this show far and wide.

We will not be silenced!