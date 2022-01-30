Theo Fleury Opens Up About Sexual Abuse Comparing Former Abuser To Current Canadian Government!!!

Theo Fleury is a two time Olympic gold medallist, former NHL star and vocal critic of Covid-19(84) mandates and restrictions that are currently being enforced by the Canadian government.

On January 29th 2022 thousands of truckers and their supporters gathered at Parliament Hill in Ottawa to peacefully protest these Draconian measures.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Theo Fleury about the truckers convoy and what it means for all Canadians and also why he decided to go public with his views about the governments restrictions.

