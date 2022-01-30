Budget 2022: What is the expectation from the Union Budget, Watch |Oneindia News

Union Budget 2022 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on the 1st of February in the parliament, here is what different people expect from this year's budget.
#UnionBudget2022 #NirmalaSitaraman #IndiaBudget
Union Budget 2022 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on the 1st of February in the parliament, here is what different people expect from this year's budget.
#UnionBudget2022 #NirmalaSitaraman #IndiaBudget
Days ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 and the tabling of the economic survey, the Narendra Modi government on Friday appointed Dr..