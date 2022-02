Labour says Tories are trying to 'distract' from 'partygate'

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry says plans announced by the government to overhaul EU laws copied over after Brexit is about "trying to distract the public" from the Sue Gray report and partygate.

She adds Labour wants the prime minister to "own up" to what "he knows" he did.

Report by Edwardst.

