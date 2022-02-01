Denmark Is the First European Country to End COVID-19 Restrictions

CNN reports Denmark has officially announced it will lift all coronavirus restrictions.

According to a statement, Denmark's government officials consider coronavirus to no longer be a "socially critical sickness.".

No one can know what will happen next December.

, Magnus Heunicke, Danish Health Minister, via CNN.

But we promised the citizens of Denmark that we will only have restrictions if they are truly necessary and we'll lift them as soon as we can.

, Magnus Heunicke, Danish Health Minister, via CNN.

Denmark is the first nation of the European Union to cancel coronavirus restrictions.

According to case counts from Our World in Data, Denmark has the second-highest COVID-19 infection rate of any country on Earth.

Still, hospitalizations in Denmark have continually decreased.

It's around 30 people in ICU beds right now with a COVID-19 diagnosis, out of a population of 6 million, Søren Brostrøm, director-general of Denmark's Health Authority, via CNN.

Health officials say widespread vaccination and booster doses have contributed to the decision to re-open the country.

Per Our World in Data, 81% of Denmark's population is fully vaccinated.

Danish Prime Minister Mett Frederiksen says she expects the coming seasons to be "an open Denmark with hugs, parties and festivals."