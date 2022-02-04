Austria Authorizes Strict Vaccine Mandate

Austria Authorizes , Strict Vaccine Mandate.

Austria Authorizes , Strict Vaccine Mandate.

CNN reports Austria has become the first country in the European Union to authorize a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The new mandate will reportedly fine citizens up to 600 euros for being unvaccinated.

The mandate was signed into law by President Alexander Van der Bellen.

It will be in effect until January 31, 2024.

According to the Austrian Health Ministry, pregnant people, those who can't receive a vaccine for health reasons.

And those who have caught COVID-19 in the last 180 days are exempt from financial penalties.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 72.7% of Austrians have received vaccination against the coronavirus.

According to CNN, as Austria tightens its COVID-19 protocols, other European countries have started to relax their restrictions.

Denmark, bolstering a vaccination rate of 81.5%, lifted all of its coronavirus restrictions on January 1.

Low hospitalizations and a high rate of vaccinations have led Norway, Sweden and Finland... .

Low hospitalizations and a high rate of vaccinations have led Norway, Sweden and Finland... .

... to also lift many of their coronavirus safety measures