Gove says colleague is 'plumb wrong' to ask for leadership vote

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove says his "mate" Tobias Ellwood is "plumb wrong" to send a letter to the 1922 Committee calling for a leadership contest.

The senior Conservative MP, who chairs the Defence Select Committee becomes the latest Tory to publicly state they have lost confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Report by Blairm.

