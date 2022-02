PM sets 'tough targets' to cut waits for cancer treatment

Boris Johnson says the government is setting "tough targets" for dealing with the NHS backlog in England amid frustration at delays in the publication of its Covid recovery plan.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Kent, the prime minister says the "vast majority" of patients who suspect they have cancer should get a diagnosis within 28 days.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn