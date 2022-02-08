California Won't Extend Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Citizens

California Won't Extend , Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Citizens.

NBC News reports California Governor Gavin Newsom says he does not intend to extend indoor mask mandates as they expire on Feb.

15.

As the mandate comes to a close, vaccinated individuals in the state will be permitted to break free from their facemask.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citizens of California are nearly 70% vaccinated.

After the state's mask mandate was reimposed following the onset of the Omicron variant, .

Officials are hopeful that the worst of the coronavirus has passed.

According to NBC News, COVID-19 related hospitalizations among Californians have fallen 65% from last month.

State data shows unvaccinated individuals were by far the most likely to require hospitalization in recent months.

For the week ending Jan.

11, hospitalizations of vaccinated and boosted citizens was nine per one million in California.

In the same period, unvaccinated individuals experienced hospitalization at a rate of 114 per one million.

State officials say masking will continue to be in effect in schools until further notice