Uttarakhand CM: Will bring uniform civil code after being sworn in | Oneindia News

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that soon after being sworn in, the BJP in Uttarakhand will form a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code in the state; As the hijab row in India gains global spotlight, India today said that motivated comments on internal issues are not welcome.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#UniformCivilCode #Jaishakar #IndiaChinaBorderTensions