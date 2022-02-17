Kanye West Follows Pete Davidson’s New Instagram Account

Davidson rejoined the social media platform on Feb.

16 as @pmd.

The 'SNL' star is only following two people, Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan, but he's already amassed over a million followers.

One of those followers is Kanye West, who let Davidson know by posting a comment that read "FOLLOWED" before deleting it.

The activity comes as West has taken to the platform recently to publicly insult Davidson.

He's even gone as far as to encourage fans to scream at Davidson if they see him in public, all for dating West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

A song on West's upcoming 'Donda 2' album even has a line threatening to "beat Pete Davidson's a--.".

Davidson deleted his previous Instagram account in 2018 due to mental health reasons.

He referred to the internet as an "evil place" and posted an alarming message.

I really don't want to be on this earth anymore.

I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last.

All i've ever tried to do was help people.

Just remember i told you so [heart emoji], Pete Davidson, via Instagram circa 2018.

It remains to be seen whether West's taunting will also affect Davidson's mental health