Biden's Russian Invasion HOAX?

The president who presided over a disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan is now hyping up Russia's "imminent invasion" of Ukraine.
The president who presided over a disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan is now hyping up Russia's "imminent invasion" of Ukraine.
In this news clip, 21WIRE editor Patrick Henningsen speaks with RT international about how after two months of fear-mongering and..
Germany is refusing to provide Ukraine with anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons to defend themselves from a Russian invasion...