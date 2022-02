Covid: Labour says PM ‘keen on getting the headlines’

Shadow cabinet minister Stephen Doughty says Boris Johnson is “keen on getting the headlines” rather than following the science on Covid restrictions.

The prime minister intends to scrap self-isolation requirements in England as part of his “living with Covid” plan.

Report by Jonesia.

