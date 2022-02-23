Polls Suggest Biden's Approval Rating Remains Low Going Into Crucial Midterm Elections

According to new polls, even in the Democratic strongholds of New York and California, President Joe Biden's approval rating remains low.

'Newsweek' reports that the latest Siena College Research Institute poll showed that the majority of New York State residents weren't happy with Biden's performance.

The February 22 study showed that just 25% of respondents rated Biden's job performance as "good.".

38% of respondents rated the Biden administration's performance to date as "poor.".

According to 'Newsweek,' the poll was split, with 48% saying they had a favorable opinion of Biden and 48% saying they had a negative opinion.

In January, the same survey found that 52% of New York State residents had a positive opinion, while 42% had an unfavorable opinion.

In California, a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll found that Biden had a 48% disapproval rating.

That rating had dropped 10% from the same UC Berkeley poll in January, which had a disapproval rating of 37%.

FiveThirtyEight, a poll tracking site, which draws data from a large number of surveys, gave the president an approval rating of 42.3% versus a disapproval rating of 52.9%.

According to 'Newsweek,' these polls, and the negative ratings they suggest, may prove significant in crucial midterm elections coming up in November.